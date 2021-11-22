BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Divorce and Remarriage Are Forbidden!
Reel Faith
Reel Faith
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • November 22, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusOnDivorceAndRemarriage

The Pharisees came and asked Him, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife?” testing Him. And He answered and said to them, “What did Moses command you?” They said, “Moses permitted a man to write a certificate of divorce, and to dismiss her.” And Jesus answered and said to them, “Because of the hardness of your heart he wrote you this precept. But from the beginning of the creation, God ‘made them male and female.’ ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’; so then they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate.” In the house His disciples also asked Him again about the same matter. So He said to them, “Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her. And if a woman divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.”
Keywords
bibleholy spiritjesusword of godchristianchristianitydivorcemarriagechristian teachingremarriageteachings of jesuswords of christspirit of god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Chase Codewell
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy