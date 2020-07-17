Erin Marie Olszewski could be a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the previous couple of months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the within in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the opposite public. One in Florida, the opposite in ny. And not just any the big apple public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump's Queens. As a results of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the last word "perspective on the pandemic". She has been where there are the foremost deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there are the smallest amount. Erin enlisted within the Army when she was 17. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. a part of her duties involved overseeing aid disbursement and enhancements to hospital facilities. While in country she received the military Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. Erin eventually retired as a sergeant, and have become a civilian nurse in 2012. Erin may be a medical freedom and consent advocate. She co-founded the Florida Freedom Alliance but now not has any reference to the organization.