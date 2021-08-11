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PATRICK KING AFTER COURT PROVES COVID IS FAKE
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218 views • August 11, 2021
Celebrate wining a battle in the Canadian Courts! The war still rages however
The next 'emergency' after covid fails is climate change. Exactly the same scenario fake narrative then ramping the fear in the population, lockdown the population that has been decimated by a genocidal biologic roll out masquerading as a vaccine, no travel period, international or domestic. Its all hidden in plain sight now.
Research whether your government has a climate emergency on the books and if they haven't watch for it that's how they intend to implement the charade.
Welcome to the new world order
The next 'emergency' after covid fails is climate change. Exactly the same scenario fake narrative then ramping the fear in the population, lockdown the population that has been decimated by a genocidal biologic roll out masquerading as a vaccine, no travel period, international or domestic. Its all hidden in plain sight now.
Research whether your government has a climate emergency on the books and if they haven't watch for it that's how they intend to implement the charade.
Welcome to the new world order
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