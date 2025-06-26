Morning Manna - June 26, 2025 - Proverbs 5:8-14 - Don't Pay the Folly Fee: The High Cost of Ignoring God's Wisdom

In today’s sobering lesson, Rick and Doc continue their journey through Proverbs 5 by examining verses 8 through 14—a powerful warning against the high cost of ignoring God’s wisdom. Using the metaphor of the “strange woman,” the hosts unpack how temptation, folly, and rebellion lure believers toward ruin. This isn’t merely about sexual temptation—it speaks to all forms of compromise, from pride and greed to power and prestige.





The strange woman represents anything or anyone outside of God’s covenant, and believers are urged to remove their way far from her. Today’s passage reveals the tragic consequences of ignoring godly instruction: the loss of honor, years, wealth, and even health. More than that, it emphasizes how proximity to temptation—even standing at its door—can bring devastating consequences.





Rick and Doc challenge listeners to evaluate the influences in their lives and courageously create distance from anything that threatens their walk with God. It’s a call to proactive obedience, humility, and compassion—not only for ourselves but also for others who fall.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/26/25





