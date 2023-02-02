The verdict of the Himalaya MOS vs Sara Lihong Wei recognizes the righteousness and legitimacy of the Himalaya farms, the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and the New Federal State of China!

https://gettr.com/post/p26yqukc549

1/30/2023 Brother Changdao: The verdict of the Himalaya MOS vs Sara Lihong Wei not only invalidates all the false claims of the CCP and its pawns, but also recognizes the righteousness and legitimacy of the Himalaya farms, the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and the New Federal State of China!

#HimalayaMOSvsSaraLihongWei #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #HimalayaFarms





1/30/2023 长岛哥：法官对九指妖一案的判决不但让伪类们的造谣诬陷不攻自破，还从法律角度上承认了喜马拉雅农场、爆料革命和新中国联邦的正义与合法性！

#香草山告魏丽红案 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #喜马拉雅农场





