Martyrs For Mayhem

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What happened to your concept of sanctuary?
The left’s activism has become so extreme and unappealing that most normies have bailed.
They pretend this is organic when it is manufactured.
It is pure exploitation.
These are not grass-roots protests.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (1 June 2026)