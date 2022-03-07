The fight for a better world with Roger Waters

The fight for a better world with Roger WatersYou probably know Roger Waters best from his music career in the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. But the rock star has also made a name for himself in left-wing activism. He has spent decades advocating for the rights of Palestinians living under Israeli apartheid and stands with Julian Assange as the Wikileaks founder faces the persecution of the most powerful governments on the planet. In this special episode of Redacted Tonight: VIP, Lee Camp has an extended conversation with Waters covering many important issues. Topics include the importance of Wikileaks, the current situation facing Assange, the truth about what is happening in Palestine, the special relationship between British and US oligarchs, the case of Steven Donziger, the state of the corporate media, and much more.