Speculation Is That Guo Guangchang Went to Israel To Buy Advanced Spyware

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09/01/2022 Fay Fay Show: It is said that Guo Guangchang went to Israel to buy Israel’s advanced spyware, vaccine detection software and the advanced Green Code system, and to cooperate with Israel on intelligence and deepen research on drone systems