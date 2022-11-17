EPOCH TIMES | True the Vote Co-Founder Says ‘More Determined’ to Expose Election Fraud

EPOCH TIMES | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp: rue the Vote Co-Founder Says ‘More Determined’ to Expose Election Fraud After Jail Time
Catherine Engelbrecht, co-founder of #TrueTheVote, was sentenced to jail without bail, and placed in solitary confinement after she refused to reveal a source in a civil case.
We speak with Catherine Engelbrecht about the experience, about the state of America, and about her continued work to expose #election irregularities.
WATCH: https://ept.ms/MoreDetermined
