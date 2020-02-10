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Vaxxed II: The People's Truth | Official Trailer | 2019
People's Truth
People's Truth
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63 views • February 10, 2020
www.Vaxxed2.com
Release: November 6, 2019

In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests.

In response to media silence on CDC whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, who admitted to fraud on a pivotal vaccine safety study, VAXXED catapulted to notoriety and became a worldwide trending topic, opening to sold out theater audiences nationwide.

Stunned by the immense volume of parents lining up outside the theaters with vaccine injury stories to share, VAXXED producer Polly Tommey began to livestream worldwide reaching millions, and a community that had once been silenced were empowered to rise up.

In VAXXED II: THE PEOPLE'S TRUTH, Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”

Director: Brian Burrowes

Producer: Toby Tommey

Executive Producers: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Polly Tommey, Kay & Charles Chilton

Production Company: Tommey Burrowes Productions
Keywords
healthvaccinespoliticscdcvaccinationgovernmentspeak your truthpeoples truth
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