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Spacebusters Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 [25.03.2020]
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81 views • February 24, 2021
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Thomas Cohen MD Sayir Ji https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvqNc4m5oOI&;feature=emb_logo
Gregory Mannarino Financial collapse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P33HS9D8Grs&;fbclid=IwAR3HneYQqaCgi3_6eWlBtHZezwq30_GHrowVvX0z640Fb1mDsIw34XZa2gE
Gregory Mannarino, financial expert on Spiro Skouras https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P33HS9D8Grs&;fbclid=IwAR0qDLJ8C5PMx2W8KeM9SA77Kce7HWFpov_oMtZMP3TOkbHybvc8uUTSC6M
Amandha Vollmer Viruses explained: 3 hour Globebusters podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LJUc3YIfoM
Alan Watt Agenda 21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfxHffmvAT0
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
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Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Thomas Cohen MD Sayir Ji https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvqNc4m5oOI&;feature=emb_logo
Gregory Mannarino Financial collapse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P33HS9D8Grs&;fbclid=IwAR3HneYQqaCgi3_6eWlBtHZezwq30_GHrowVvX0z640Fb1mDsIw34XZa2gE
Gregory Mannarino, financial expert on Spiro Skouras https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P33HS9D8Grs&;fbclid=IwAR0qDLJ8C5PMx2W8KeM9SA77Kce7HWFpov_oMtZMP3TOkbHybvc8uUTSC6M
Amandha Vollmer Viruses explained: 3 hour Globebusters podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LJUc3YIfoM
Alan Watt Agenda 21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfxHffmvAT0
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
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