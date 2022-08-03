Taxation: 5 Anti-Federalist Warnings

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From the beginning, the federal taxing power evoked strong opposition from Anti-Federalists. They warned it would lead to infinite and incomprehensible power - and a tyranny potentially worse than they endured under the British.
Path to Liberty: Aug 3, 2022
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