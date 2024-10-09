CTP (S2EOctSpecial3, 20241010) Racism Or Narcissistic And Rage Disorders BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EOctSpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Thu Oct 10 2024 and thereafter) at:

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial3) Racism in America sadly still? w/ Sheeba and Koshy P George

Racism or Narcissistic and Rage Disorders issues?!?! The George's "adventure" (yes, in quotes, not a FUN kind) as they deal with a bad hate-filled irrational Neighbor! A follow-up to Tue Oct 8 episode w/ Kevin McGary of EveryBlackLifeMatters organization which is NOT a replacement for or diminishment of AllLivesMatter but a (matter too/also) statement but indeed a definite rebuke of #BlackLyingMarxists / #BurnLootMurder (that engaged/engages in Anti-Americanism, Marxism, and Theft/Fraud (alleged, but sure IMO) of Donations/Funds entrusted to them to Help others but seemingly (having funneled funds to buying Mansions for themselves or "The BLM" which Helps only the Leaders not those in need and IMO out-for and) only interested the Leaders at top of such. Kevin, Neil, others, of/in/at EBLM are ProUSA, ProLife (ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER, including Unborn that Planned Slaughterhood was formed by Margaret Sanger to Murder), etc (Recorded in Sept. 2024, also Recorded in Sept.2024 will be another follow-up episode, with Neil Mammen, slated for Jan. 2025) ... This the related S2EOctSpecial3 episode Thu. Oct. 10th (and this is NOT just about the George's as it can be happening near you, and #PrinciplesNotPersonalities, zero regard for skin-tone or DNA of any/all of the Parties involved anywhere) w/ Koshy of EBLM about his run-in with a Neighbor (and ongoing Emotional, Physical (Stress), and Legal/Lawfare, attacks).

- https://EveryBLM.com

