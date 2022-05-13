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How to Avoid Skin Issues From Tattoo Removal #shorts
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22 views • May 13, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/6_jz0Nfg3LE
Do you have a tattoo you regret? 😐 Getting rid of it may or may not be easy.
Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which focuses on tattoo removal, explains the various factors that may make tattoo removal a long and difficult process for some.
According to Carmen, some of the factors that may affect a tattoo removal is the person’s skin tone. She explains that clients with darker skin tones need to be treated with a low and slow method, in order to avoid creating skin issues such as hypopigmentation and hyperpigmentation.
This is only one factor that might affect a person’s tattoo removal process.
What other factors do you think will affect a tattoo removal procedure? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/6_jz0Nfg3LE
Do you have a tattoo you regret? 😐 Getting rid of it may or may not be easy.
Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which focuses on tattoo removal, explains the various factors that may make tattoo removal a long and difficult process for some.
According to Carmen, some of the factors that may affect a tattoo removal is the person’s skin tone. She explains that clients with darker skin tones need to be treated with a low and slow method, in order to avoid creating skin issues such as hypopigmentation and hyperpigmentation.
This is only one factor that might affect a person’s tattoo removal process.
What other factors do you think will affect a tattoo removal procedure? Let us know in the comments.
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