How to Avoid Skin Issues From Tattoo Removal #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Do you have a tattoo you regret? 😐 Getting rid of it may or may not be easy.Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, the co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations at The Removery, which focuses on tattoo removal, explains the various factors that may make tattoo removal a long and difficult process for some.According to Carmen, some of the factors that may affect a tattoo removal is the person’s skin tone. She explains that clients with darker skin tones need to be treated with a low and slow method, in order to avoid creating skin issues such as hypopigmentation and hyperpigmentation.This is only one factor that might affect a person’s tattoo removal process.What other factors do you think will affect a tattoo removal procedure? Let us know in the comments.