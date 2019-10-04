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Forgotten Founder: James Iredell
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148 views • October 04, 2019
While most people think of just a small group of people as "The Founders," there are many others who were incredibly important and influential. In this episode, learn about one of them, James Iredell. Born October 5, 1751 - Iredell rose to prominence at just 23 years old, was a leading thinker on issues like sovereignty and federalism, and was one of the earliest Supreme Court justices - appointed by George Washington.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 4, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 4, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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