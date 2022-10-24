The Power of Prayer

February 6th, 2022

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the dire importance of spending time in focused prayer. Satan hits the hardest when you need prayer the most and when you are close to a breakthrough. Prayer time supplies the Spirit of God to you and to all the people you are praying for. The only way to get strong in your spirit is to pray, pray, and pray some more!

"The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and his ears are open unto their cry." Psalm 34:15