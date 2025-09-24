Iran's Nuclear Ultimatum To The West

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new agreement grants Iran a devastating retaliatory option: if bombed, they are instantly exempt from non-proliferation rules. This means an attack could immediately legitimize a nuclear-armed Iran. It's a strategic checkmate, turning any strike into a potential trigger for rapid nuclear escalation and a fundamental shift in global power.
