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8 predictions for the world in 2030
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127 views • December 13, 2020
World Economic Forum, February 6, 2017
This is how our world could change by 2030. Read more: http://wef.ch/2gmBN7M
https://www.facebook.com/worldeconomicforum/videos/10154159674886479/
Music: RATM - Know your enemy
This is how our world could change by 2030. Read more: http://wef.ch/2gmBN7M
https://www.facebook.com/worldeconomicforum/videos/10154159674886479/
Music: RATM - Know your enemy
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