Dr. Mark Bailey - There Is No Coronavirus Isolate❗️Viruses Do Not Exist❗️

Mirrored from Counterspin New ZealandThe central statements of DR. Mark Bailey:✅ There is no scientific evidence of a disease-causing virus✅ Virologists abuse the term isolate / isolation✅ Virologists have changed the definition of "isolate / isolation"✅ Virologists do not check whether anything has been isolatedDr Mark Bailey joins Kelvyn Alp to discuss the details of the "Covid 19 virus" hoax.Dr Bailey breaks down the false science & the fake narrative that has been rolled out as a "pandemic."The only virus that exists is a mind virus perpetuated by mainstream media.Dr Bailey and his wife Dr Sam Bailey have woken up to the truth about viruses and are courageously telling the world about their research of the past two years and how they are bucking the system to save humanity.NZ is fortune to have two such articulate and knowledgeable experts willing to tread were few in medical establishment will.Check out Dr Sam Bailey on Odyssey and on her website www.drsambailey.com