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Dr. Mark Bailey - There Is No Coronavirus Isolate❗️Viruses Do Not Exist❗️
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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101 views • January 21, 2022
Mirrored from Counterspin New Zealand
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61cc2cc9e21b29401529d82e

The central statements of DR. Mark Bailey:

✅ There is no scientific evidence of a disease-causing virus

✅ Virologists abuse the term isolate / isolation

✅ Virologists have changed the definition of "isolate / isolation"

✅ Virologists do not check whether anything has been isolated

Dr Mark Bailey joins Kelvyn Alp to discuss the details of the "Covid 19 virus" hoax.

Dr Bailey breaks down the false science & the fake narrative that has been rolled out as a "pandemic."

The only virus that exists is a mind virus perpetuated by mainstream media.

Dr Bailey and his wife Dr Sam Bailey have woken up to the truth about viruses and are courageously telling the world about their research of the past two years and how they are bucking the system to save humanity.

NZ is fortune to have two such articulate and knowledgeable experts willing to tread were few in medical establishment will.

Check out Dr Sam Bailey on Odyssey and on her website www.drsambailey.com
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr mark bailey
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