IF THERE WAS A WHISTLEBLOWER TO BE TRUSTED, IT MIGHT BE THIS ONE
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

The Brain Is the Battlefield of the Future. The WEF’s Stated Objective is “Altering the Human Being”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/brain-battlefield-future/5822326

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYnpu0pFA0A

Everything Inside Me

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

microwavesdirected energydarpathe brainpeter koenig

