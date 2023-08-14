Levers of Control

The “Conglomerate Empire” has developed around economic and governmental tools of financial limitation, deception and mind control.
Through banking practices, propaganda and corporate structures of business, government and organizations, we have been led to accept a sophisticated system of manipulation, with levers and triggers of distraction and mind-molding with planned events and false narratives.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ public poisons & frequencies – https://yeswise.com/Learning/poisons.htm
~ The Conglomerate Empire (eBook) – https://yeswise.com/Learning/empire.htm
~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.