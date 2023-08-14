Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Levers of Control
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
The “Conglomerate Empire” has developed around economic and governmental tools of financial limitation, deception and mind control.

Through banking practices, propaganda and corporate structures of business, government and organizations, we have been led to accept a sophisticated system of manipulation, with levers and triggers of distraction and mind-molding with planned events and false narratives.

