Barely Lift Her Head, This Poor Dog Learned To Communicate With Her Look. But It's SAD!
Published Yesterday

Dublin Shelter


Dec 20, 2023


Barely Lift Her Head, This Poor Dog Learned To Communicate With Her Look. But It's SAD!


For those who don't know me, I'm Dega the puppy. The time I survived through the streets I learned to communicate with the look, and now, recovered, my look is of happiness and gratitude. When I arrived not walking, I felt a lot of pain and was totally dehydrated. Now as you can see, I'm living all joyfully, alone and playful...


Credit to: ONG Paraíso dos Focinhos

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkab5BXKSbM

