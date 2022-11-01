Why the Russian nuclear threat is serious | Ben Domenech Podcast

On this episode, Ben sits down with deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig to discuss the latest updates from the potential Russian nuclear threat in Ukraine. Plus they look at why the Chinese military may become even more confrontational in the coming years.
