© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TEXAS BANS SCHOOL MASK MANDATES -- from theHighwire.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 28, 2021
TEXAS BANS SCHOOL MASK MANDATES
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/texas-bans-school-mask-mandates/
Last week, Texas Governor Abbot, signed an executive order prohibiting government entities from mandating masks, which in turn banned mask mandates by public schools and local governments. Government officials are finally beginning to dismantle these tyrannical mandates, but it has really been the pressure put on them by brave citizens like yourselves. Take a look at just a handful of the men and women who have fought for our freedoms.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/texas-bans-school-mask-mandates/
Last week, Texas Governor Abbot, signed an executive order prohibiting government entities from mandating masks, which in turn banned mask mandates by public schools and local governments. Government officials are finally beginning to dismantle these tyrannical mandates, but it has really been the pressure put on them by brave citizens like yourselves. Take a look at just a handful of the men and women who have fought for our freedoms.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.