TKTV - Person - Wort am Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

"Person" stammt vom lateinischen "persona" ab, einer Theatermaske, die Charaktere darstellt. Entwickelte sich zu einem Begriff für individuelle Identität.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:38:16 Einleitung
00:58:18 Etymologie Deutsch
00:04:15 Etymologie im Vergleich
06:42:21 Im Brockhaus
00:45:03 Diskurs & Überlegungen
