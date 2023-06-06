Epitaph (Live version by QMay)

https://gettr.com/post/p2iw3ddc5a9
🎈2023.06.04 #新中国联邦三周年庆典
【墓志铭】（现场版）
作词：俞心樵
作曲：QMAY
演唱：QMAY
#墓志铭现场版 #磐石农场 #freemilesguo
