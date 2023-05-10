Suzy Hansen the 3 Waves of volunteer souls to planet Earth, and the alien agenda

June 2007, Sydney Australia. An excerpt from Suzy Hansen's speech at the International Scientific & Metaphysical Symposium, where she speaks publicly for the first time about the "Three Waves" of volunteer souls to planet Earth, as part of a complex alien agenda for human advancement, and a "new Earth". Suzy covers these topics in-depth in her book, "The Dual Soul Connection - the Alien Agenda for Human Advancement". Significantly, Suzy released this information publicly 4 years before Dolores Cannon's book of the same name was released in 2011.

Suzy Hansen:

