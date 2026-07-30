Forever Young The Song That Was Never Really About Staying Young

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🎵 **What if *Forever Young* was never really about staying young?**
For over 40 years, millions have heard this song as an anthem of youth and hope. But its real inspiration may have come from one of the most frightening moments in modern history.
🎧 **Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the hidden story behind one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1HJ552OL8m8atQdGadEOYh?si=d89415b357a14586
#foreveryoung
#alphaville
#80smusic
#MusicHistory
#ClassicSongs
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