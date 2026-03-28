UltraCatholic, Argentina, AI, “Nobody”, Open Borders, Putin’s Russia, Luther, Iran, Pacifism

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RR 2026-03-26 #276
Resistance Rising #276: 26 March 2026
Topic list:
* Ultraman is CATHOLIC.
* “Oh, Wonder Woman! Tie me up with your golden lasso!!!”
* “Argentina’s Dirty War STILL ON TRIAL, 50 YEARS LATER!!!”
* MR. LUCAS IS FAR-RIGHT! (but not Jewish YET)
* Did Johnny lose or gain his interview with Elizabeth April?
* Is Gemini Legion or Ana de Armas?
* #MeToo
* Johnny is...NOBODY.
* EMERGENCY ALERT: HELLIWOOD’S JESUIT TROPES.
* What rich Catholic LA wine moms did to “NOBODY”.
* What to tell your son when you’re sitting in a jail cell with him.
* Natural, natural, natural.
* Setting the stage for cucking: perverse but fresh!
* Nobody 2’s Captain America responsibility scene.
* The super-duper mean ass-kicker is UNSTOPPABLE ESTROGEN (who the fuck is THAT?).
* “J.F.C.”—“Nobody” blasphemes Christ like Helliwood Commietard Catholics (just ask Ryan Reynolds).
* Illegal alien Medina-Medina murders a student at Loyola, Chicago! (so says the local cuckatoos)
* “WATCH AS A-10s STRAIF JIHADI BOATS AT THE PRACTICE RANGE!!!”
* “Gas is $5/gallon BUT IT’S WORTH IT TO KEEP JIHADIS FROM GETTING NUKES!!!”
* SPECTRE round-table Putin shuts down Moscow internet but Gemma becomes Kaa (not RZA).
* This list of “trustworthy” “alt. media” is, in fact, damning evidence of Controlled Opposition.
* Why is the “graffiti” of Luther’s name allowed to stay in a Vatican fresco?
* The vaccination WAR on YOU and all you love.
* “Christian pacifism”: the path to the Left is WRONG!
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
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Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s SHADOW-BANNED & CENSORED Video Hubs:
·
Johnny’s EXPERIMENTAL YouTube #6:
https://www.youtube.com/@Gio.Johnny.Cirucci
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
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JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
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