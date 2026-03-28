UltraCatholic, Argentina, AI, “Nobody”, Open Borders, Putin’s Russia, Luther, Iran, Pacifism

RR 2026-03-26 #276

Resistance Rising #276: 26 March 2026

Topic list:

* Ultraman is CATHOLIC.

* “Oh, Wonder Woman! Tie me up with your golden lasso!!!”

* “Argentina’s Dirty War STILL ON TRIAL, 50 YEARS LATER!!!”

* MR. LUCAS IS FAR-RIGHT! (but not Jewish YET)

* Did Johnny lose or gain his interview with Elizabeth April?

* Is Gemini Legion or Ana de Armas?

* #MeToo

* Johnny is...NOBODY.

* EMERGENCY ALERT: HELLIWOOD’S JESUIT TROPES.

* What rich Catholic LA wine moms did to “NOBODY”.

* What to tell your son when you’re sitting in a jail cell with him.

* Natural, natural, natural.

* Setting the stage for cucking: perverse but fresh!

* Nobody 2’s Captain America responsibility scene.

* The super-duper mean ass-kicker is UNSTOPPABLE ESTROGEN (who the fuck is THAT?).

* “J.F.C.”—“Nobody” blasphemes Christ like Helliwood Commietard Catholics (just ask Ryan Reynolds).

* Illegal alien Medina-Medina murders a student at Loyola, Chicago! (so says the local cuckatoos)

* “WATCH AS A-10s STRAIF JIHADI BOATS AT THE PRACTICE RANGE!!!”

* “Gas is $5/gallon BUT IT’S WORTH IT TO KEEP JIHADIS FROM GETTING NUKES!!!”

* SPECTRE round-table Putin shuts down Moscow internet but Gemma becomes Kaa (not RZA).

* This list of “trustworthy” “alt. media” is, in fact, damning evidence of Controlled Opposition.

* Why is the “graffiti” of Luther’s name allowed to stay in a Vatican fresco?

* The vaccination WAR on YOU and all you love.

* “Christian pacifism”: the path to the Left is WRONG!

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