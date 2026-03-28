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UltraCatholic, Argentina, AI, “Nobody”, Open Borders, Putin’s Russia, Luther, Iran, Pacifism
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
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RR 2026-03-26 #276

Resistance Rising #276: 26 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* Ultraman is CATHOLIC.
* “Oh, Wonder Woman! Tie me up with your golden lasso!!!”
* “Argentina’s Dirty War STILL ON TRIAL, 50 YEARS LATER!!!”
* MR. LUCAS IS FAR-RIGHT! (but not Jewish YET)
* Did Johnny lose or gain his interview with Elizabeth April?
* Is Gemini Legion or Ana de Armas?
* #MeToo
* Johnny is...NOBODY.
* EMERGENCY ALERT: HELLIWOOD’S JESUIT TROPES.
* What rich Catholic LA wine moms did to “NOBODY”.
* What to tell your son when you’re sitting in a jail cell with him.
* Natural, natural, natural.
* Setting the stage for cucking: perverse but fresh!
* Nobody 2’s Captain America responsibility scene.
* The super-duper mean ass-kicker is UNSTOPPABLE ESTROGEN (who the fuck is THAT?).
* “J.F.C.”—“Nobody” blasphemes Christ like Helliwood Commietard Catholics (just ask Ryan Reynolds).
* Illegal alien Medina-Medina murders a student at Loyola, Chicago! (so says the local cuckatoos)
* “WATCH AS A-10s STRAIF JIHADI BOATS AT THE PRACTICE RANGE!!!”
* “Gas is $5/gallon BUT IT’S WORTH IT TO KEEP JIHADIS FROM GETTING NUKES!!!”
* SPECTRE round-table Putin shuts down Moscow internet but Gemma becomes Kaa (not RZA).
* This list of “trustworthy” “alt. media” is, in fact, damning evidence of Controlled Opposition.
* Why is the “graffiti” of Luther’s name allowed to stay in a Vatican fresco?
* The vaccination WAR on YOU and all you love.
* “Christian pacifism”: the path to the Left is WRONG!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s SHADOW-BANNED & CENSORED Video Hubs:

·         Johnny’s EXPERIMENTAL YouTube #6:
https://www.youtube.com/@Gio.Johnny.Cirucci

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
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