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Why parents should be anti-vaxxers (watch to end)
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183 views • December 19, 2021
The first section of this video came from the EyesIsWatchin channel, some comments of mine were added. The full video was roughly 1hr 19mins and was titled EyesIsWatchin Podcast #26 - MK Ultra, Germ Theory, Covid 2.0
He's well informed and even for long podcasts is easy to listen to because he's quite switched on.
He's well informed and even for long podcasts is easy to listen to because he's quite switched on.
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