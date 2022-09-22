2022: What’s Coming? (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)

What’s coming in 2022 and beyond? The Holy Bible has the answer. In this 5-minute video, Pastor Steve Wohlberg tells us what’s on the horizon and then lists 13 practical things we must do to prepare for the pending global crisis. https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/
