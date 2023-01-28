It's a Caribbean Crisis 2.0┃'ZIRCON' Hypersonic Missiles were Put on Alert off the Coast of the U.S.

Military experts claim that the Russian Frigate ''Admiral Gorshkov'' was sent to the US coast as a negotiator - but not with a white flag, but with hypersonic missiles. In principle, from the very beginning, it was clear that on January 4, 2023, the lead frigate of Project 22350 ''Admiral Gorshkov'' began to perform an unusual mission. The fact that Vladimir Putin himself considered it necessary to see off the frigate ''Admiral Gorshkov'' indicates the great importance of this event. At the same time, military experts and the NATO command did not know the true purpose of the frigate ''Admiral Gorshkov'' until the very end. It seemed to everyone that against the backdrop of the formidable events in Ukraine, the main mission of the Russian frigate would be in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

