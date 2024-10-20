🚨Monsanto Chemicals Lawsuit Forced Release Of Research Documents 🚨So there's all this corruption in there where basically we have 10,000 unregulated chemicals in our food sick as hell” 🚨🚨

Monsanto Chemicals Lawsuit Forced Release Of Research Documents





“They had to release this whole thing called the Monsanto papers. They were declassified— they ghost wrote scientific papers saying that glyphosate is safe”





Paying scientists for 100% fake research papers





Now imagine this sane thing with the food and medical industry running rampant





“So there's all this corruption in there where basically we have 10,000 unregulated chemicals in our food system where we're getting sick as hell”