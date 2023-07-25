Create New Account
Ukrainian FPV Drone Misses 🅾️ Group Tank and Hits the Ground right in Front of It - 'O' Crew Continues to Fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

 Ukrainian FPV drone misses 🅾️ Group tank and hits the ground right in front of it.

The crew continues to fire at an AFU strongpoint.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

