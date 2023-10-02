Create New Account
Four Months into the Ukrainian Counteroffensive - What the Trenches near Verbovo Look Like
Four months into the Ukrainian Counteroffensive

This is how the trenches near Verbovo look like. Wave after wave of young men were used to storm Russian positions, after the AFU stopped using armored vehicles, in what the Russian Forces called "meat assaults".

PR victories and preservation of what was left of NATO supplied equipment were more important than the lives of these men.

🐻 P.S. - Rumors that the Russian Forces are taking back ground near Rabotino. But for now these are just that...rumors.

