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Why Some People Can See Truth, While Others Are Blind! Dark to Light - Fear & Love!
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75 views • December 01, 2021
This short video clip easily & clearly teaches us why some are awakened to the truth, while others are asleep and mind controlled. Please share to help educate and awaken from fear to love.
video source link; https://rumble.com/vpxq7r-hrc-says-we-r-at-the-precipice-omicron-moronic-here-comes-monkeypox.html
video source link; https://rumble.com/vpxq7r-hrc-says-we-r-at-the-precipice-omicron-moronic-here-comes-monkeypox.html
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