The wild truth about the California wildfires (and all wildfires).





Spoiler alert: They weren't caused by "climate change".





As explained by Martin Durkin, writer and director of Climate: The Movie:





"They say [climate change is to blame] because of the greater number of heat waves, rising temperatures, and lack of rain."





"Let's check the actual scientific data from official government sources."





"First, heat waves... In 120 years, there has been no upward trend. In fact, heat waves were much more common and more intense in the 1930s."





"How about the alleged rise in temperatures?"





"There is no upward trend at all. In fact, it's clear from official government data that record maximum temperatures were higher in the 1930s than today."





"What about the lack of rain due to 'global warming', which—we're told on the news—is turning the US into a tinderbox?"





"In the past 120 years, there's been a steady increase in rainfall. There's more rain, not less."





"Given that the US has not grown hotter over the past century, and that there's been more rain, you might have expected there to be fewer wildfires, not more. And in fact, that's what we do find."





"Thankfully, there's been a spectacular decrease in the incidence of wildfires. And that's also true of the world as a whole."





"What is really quite sickening is that environmental activists, and their best friends in the mainstream media, are prepared to exploit a real human tragedy to further their warped political ends."





"Don't get taken in by climate lies. Check the data yourself."





Source:

https://x.com/WatchGorillaSci/status/1879924620041826316



