BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The wild truth about the California wildfires (and all wildfires).
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1907 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 3 months ago

The wild truth about the California wildfires (and all wildfires).


Spoiler alert: They weren't caused by "climate change".


As explained by Martin Durkin, writer and director of Climate: The Movie:


"They say [climate change is to blame] because of the greater number of heat waves, rising temperatures, and lack of rain."


"Let's check the actual scientific data from official government sources."


"First, heat waves... In 120 years, there has been no upward trend. In fact, heat waves were much more common and more intense in the 1930s."


"How about the alleged rise in temperatures?"


"There is no upward trend at all. In fact, it's clear from official government data that record maximum temperatures were higher in the 1930s than today."


"What about the lack of rain due to 'global warming', which—we're told on the news—is turning the US into a tinderbox?"


"In the past 120 years, there's been a steady increase in rainfall. There's more rain, not less."


"Given that the US has not grown hotter over the past century, and that there's been more rain, you might have expected there to be fewer wildfires, not more. And in fact, that's what we do find."


"Thankfully, there's been a spectacular decrease in the incidence of wildfires. And that's also true of the world as a whole."


"What is really quite sickening is that environmental activists, and their best friends in the mainstream media, are prepared to exploit a real human tragedy to further their warped political ends."


"Don't get taken in by climate lies. Check the data yourself."


Source:

https://x.com/WatchGorillaSci/status/1879924620041826316


Keywords
truthwildfiresthe wildabout the californiaand all wildfires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy