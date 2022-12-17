Heating My Home with a Diesel Heater and a 12V Power Supply changing from battery

This video is presented for education purpose only, to see more videos from the creator please visit their YouTube Channel and support them. This channel is not monetizedand and only seeks to introduce and promote creators of useful, interesting content.

I have just change the power supply from a 12v car battery to a main power transformer to 12v. this will save having to charge the battery. i dont want a power loss, and i figured that there was more chance of the battery going flat than a power cut. please see my other videos. i have another heater heating the house through a hole in the wall.









I bought one of these for my garage, and then thought....... I could heat my home with this! It is working great pumping hot air into my home. I still have a few modifications to make. We may be having power cuts across the country soon. so this will keep us warm in the cold months to come. I have also bought a Generator to keep us going just in case. I have the Generator running indoors, please see my other videos. i hope this may help you in some way. Even if it just provokes an idea pop up in your head, of how you can heat your home in cheaper way. It is running on standard diesel at the moment, but I will be using red diesel or kerosene soon. this will make it even cheaper to run. I have a carbon monoxide detector in the house and had no problem. and there are no fumes at all. It seems really good on fuel and the battery seems to last for ever, I am adding a trickle charger this week. I will update you with a follow-up video of how its getting along and how much fuel its using. Please like and subscribe, thanks for watching. stay safe and warm.