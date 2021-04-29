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A Difficult Week, Made Better By Salt & Sea
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51 views • April 29, 2021
After a pretty mentally exhausting and difficult week, with some joyous moment thrown in, I thought I'd get out to the coast for some salt, sea and shoot my thoughts out into the breeze.
Newcastle Harbour By Night absolutely stunning and beneficial for the soul, mind and spirit in these unprecedented times of which we live.
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Newcastle Harbour By Night absolutely stunning and beneficial for the soul, mind and spirit in these unprecedented times of which we live.
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/CraigPeterDG
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
SpeakSo
https://www.speakso.com/CraigPeterDG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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