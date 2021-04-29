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A Difficult Week, Made Better By Salt & Sea
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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51 views • April 29, 2021
After a pretty mentally exhausting and difficult week, with some joyous moment thrown in, I thought I'd get out to the coast for some salt, sea and shoot my thoughts out into the breeze.

Newcastle Harbour By Night absolutely stunning and beneficial for the soul, mind and spirit in these unprecedented times of which we live.

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