The 'green' electricity scam: how we are all being deceived

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There are many odd things about the current efforts to achieve what is described as ‘net zero’ and 'carbon neutral'. We look at the proposed ways of generating electricity.
http://rammedearthconsulting.com/rammed-earth-cement-co2.htm#:~:text=The%20reason%20one%20tonne%20of,tonnes%20per%20tonne%20of%20cement
https://www.airswift.com/blog/offshore-wind-energy-projects-uk
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/04/boris-johnsons-pledge-end-forest-destruction-ignores-25m-trees/