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Orgone Use in the City
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165 views • August 06, 2019
If you live the city, bombardment from EMFs is unavoidable and the body takes a heavy toll. Orgonite can help mitigate some of the harmful effects in the environment in conjunction with other shielding methods (i.e. RF paint and foams, EMI filters, etc.).
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