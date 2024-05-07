Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW EMERGENCY PROCEDURE FOR BOEING DOOR BLOWOUT ✈ [DYING THE FRIENDLY SKIES]
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
36 views
Published Yesterday

⁣⚠New emergency procedure for Boeing aircraft when the doors blow out


I hope whoever made this clip has good security…… 🇺🇸Join👉 @SGTnewsNetwork 📎 Twitter ▪ Truth Social


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/lpZYcNeOTWfljweqzJalzmDd


Thumbnail: ⁣https://rotter.net/forum/scoops1/775645.shtml


Was going to use https://abcnews.go.com/US/alaska-airlines-emergency-fittings-top-door-plug-fractured/story?id=106218951 - this is funnier 😅

Keywords
boeingblowoutdying the friendly skiesemergency procedure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket