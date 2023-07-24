Create New Account
Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed in the middle of a live broadcast
Published Yesterday

This thing ain’t over. Not even close. Don’t know what he’s grinning about. Millions are dying.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed in the middle of a live broadcast of Sunday's friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid in Pasadena, California.

Source @People Power Aus

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

