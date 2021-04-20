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God Bless The USA
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60 views • April 20, 2021
This is a demo I wrote and recorded in Nashville in 2006. If you listen closely at the end you will hear how the band goes completely out of time. This is because the producer at Jay's Place, Jay purposely turned off the click track at the end of the performance. Just another trick Nashville uses to destroy peoples music. You can read all about the evil in the music industry in my autobiographical book:
https://www.scribd.com/document/69309632/The-Real-Music-Industry
Please Join Out Group: www.PopChurch.com
Please send some Love: [email protected]
https://www.scribd.com/document/69309632/The-Real-Music-Industry
Please Join Out Group: www.PopChurch.com
Please send some Love: [email protected]
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