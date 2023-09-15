King Bau SHREDS Zuckerberg's Pedophile Network: Instagram Child Sex Abuse EXPOSED

Stew Peters Show





MMA fighters are some of the most based truth tellers in society today.

King Bau, MMA fighter and activist to end childhood malnutrition, is here to talk about the global elite and the tyrannical fallout from the 9/11 attacks.

On September 10, 2001, Donald Rumsfeld announced that 2.3 trillion dollars was missing from the Department of Defense.

The next day the Pentagon was attacked at the exact location of the accounting office where the 2.3 trillion went missing.

The Patriot Act has been weaponized against the American people.

This is the beginning of communism.

The globalists made up of secret family bloodlines use all world religions to conceal their evil deeds.

The invasion of the southern border is designed to make America the middle east.

This will allow the elite to buy our country for pennies on the dollar.

However, people are waking up and getting prepared to hold the murderous corporate crime syndicate accountable.

