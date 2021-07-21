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CAIR: A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.
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There is much confusion about the nature and mission of the Muslim "human rights" organization CAIR, Council on American Islamic Relations.This short presentation begins an in-depth investigation by The United West into CAIR to properly expose CAIR as a terrorist organization. Though that may sound a bit "offensive" to some watch Tom Trento's presentation and examine the facts for yourself. The way we at The United West see it the answer is a simple,YES. CAIR is minimally a cultural terrorist organization (See Holy Land Foundation Trial). If you are a member of a terrorist organization, whether you like it or not, you are a terrorist. Stay tuned for regular expose' videos and shows that will persuade, on the facts, even the most skeptical that indeed CAIR is bad for America, bad for Israel, bad for the West and most of all, bad even for American Muslims! As always, we have a standing offer for ANY CAIR official to come on our show or engage us in a public forum to challenge our conclusions. So far, the CAIR folks have rejected our offer. We Look Forward To Your Responses.
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Please HELP us continue our work:
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We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
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