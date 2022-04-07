Rick Talks With Epik’s Robert Monster About Free Speech and Censorship

Ratification of the United States Constitution was not an easy feat. Among the patriots who fought for the war of independence from England, there were two groups that fought each other over their competing visions for the new nation.



One group was called the Federalists. The other group was the Anti-Federalists. The Federalists wanted a strong federal government with its power vested in Washington DC. The anti-Federalists wanted a weak national government, but strong states that would protect the rights of the people from tyranny.



Following the bitter 1787-88 debate over the ratification of the Constitution, the new constitution was amended to win the support of the anti-federalists. The 10 amendments are known as the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights guaranteed the rights of the people, limited governmental power in court proceedings, and clearly said powers not granted to Washington by the Constitution are reserved to the states or the people.



In the end, the anti-federalists won the battle, but the federalists eventually won the war. Today the US federal government is out of control. Few people even talk about reducing the power and size of the federal government.



The Bill of Right’s first amendment is the cornerstone of the Constitution.



“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”



The words are simple and very clear to understand. Congress shall make no law. What about corporations? Some corporations are bigger than some governments in the world. Who regulates big business?



Over the past six years, censorship has become accepted in the USA by millions of Americans who do not like the views and opinions of other citizens. They want governments and corporations to silence their neighbors, relatives, and coworkers. They believe freedom of speech is only for themselves and people who agree with them.



How did we get here? How do we resist corporate tyranny?



My guest today understands these questions because he deals with the issue of censorship every day. No, he does not censor people. However, there are powerful people and entities demanding that he silence people they don’t like.



His name is Robert Monster. He is the CEO of Epik Holdings Inc.



Rick Wiles, Airdate 4/7/22.