Thoughts On What The Real Body Of Christ Is With Regan McCoy Episode #1

Thoughts on what the real body of Christ is, with Regan McCoy. Family. True Christianity. Get outside your comfort zone. There is more than just your immediate family. Break bread with people outside your circle. The wheat and the tares. Singles. Misfits. Underdogs. Spiritual warfare. What would Jesus do?