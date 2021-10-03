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The vaccinated can contract and spread the Covid 19
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50 views • October 03, 2021
Whether it’s Rochelle Walinsky, Anthony Fauci, or WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, they all admit that the vaccine does not work like the vaccines we are used to. After being “vaccinated”, you can still contract and transmit (spread) Covid 19. Ouch he confesses that the “vaccine” was built to hinder the symptoms of Covid 19 rather than provide immunity to Covid 19. They are using the word “protected” instead of the word “immunity”.
Keep this one in your arsenal.
Keep this one in your arsenal.
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