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Our Brother in Christ shared this rapture dream.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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This is Brother Tonys Youtube Channel: HerbsPlusBeadWorks

https://www.youtube.com/@HerbsPlusBeadWorks/videos

Yellowstone Is Now Doing The One Thing Scientists Warned About — And It's Terrifying


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0LPjpMWb8Y


https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Yellowstone+is+now+doing+the+one+thing+scientists+warned+about


Fasting with prayer is good.


Proverbs 15:31-32 1537 Thomas Matthew's Holy Bible


The ear that hearkeneth unto wholesome warning / and enclineth thereto / shall dwell among the wise. He that refuseth to be reformed / despiseth his own soul: but he that submitteth himself unto correction / is wise.


Jeremiah 2:31 If ye be the people of the Lord / then hearken unto His Word.


1 Samuel 12


Oh that ye would fear the Lord & serve him & hear his voice & not disobey the mouth of the Lord.


depart not from the Lord in any case.


Moreover God forbid that I should sin against the Lotrd in leaving praying for you and to show you the good and right way. Only fear you the Lord and serve him truly with all your hearts: for see he hath done great things for you. But & if ye shall do wickedly : then shall both ye and your king therto perish.


But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, [even] those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil. Heb 5:14


Psalms Chapter 18.


Titus 2:11-15


11, ¶ For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,


    12, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;


    13, Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;


    14, Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.


    15, ¶ These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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